UPDATE: Scenic Highway has been re-opened to traffic after a tree that fell across the roadway early Monday morning. Detour signs have been removed, and drivers should not encounter any difficulties.

PREVIOUS STORY: The roadway on the 200 block of Scenic Highway has been blocked off due to a downed tree.

Officials say the tree fell early Monday morning. Crews are working to clear the scene.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

