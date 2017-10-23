Rainy this morning, but breezy and cooler this afternoon

Good Monday. Expect a warm, rainy start to the day with temps in the 60s and heavy rain moving through. During the morning commute, we could see more than an inch of rain. I would certainly expect wet roads and some ponding is certainly possible.

The rain is associated with a cold front that will pass through today. The rain will end by late morning, and this afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Temps will actually be dropping through the day. It will be 66 degrees by noon and 63 degrees by 5pm. Winds will blow from the west at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday will be cool and dry with mostly sunny skies and temps ranging from 48 in the morning to 64 in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be even chillier. We will start the day with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. The afternoon will sport a chilly high of 58.

Thursday will start cold in the mid to upper 30s. We will see a warm-up ahead of our next front, however, with the afternoon high rebounding to 68.

Friday will be relatively mild also with a high of 69.

The next front will move through on Saturday. We may see one or two showers Saturday morning, but cold air will be the defining character of this front. Saturday afternoon the high will only reach 55 degrees. Sunday will be cold all day. We will start with a low of 37 and only climb to 53 in the afternoon.

