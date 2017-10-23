Antioch church shooter set for court appearance today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of killing one person and injuring seven others at an Antioch church is expected to be in court on Monday.

Emanuel Samson is accused of opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch last month.

Melanie Crow died after she was shot in the parking lot leaving the service.

Samson accidentally shot himself when someone in the church confronted him.

According to the Associated Press, investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation to the 2015 church shooting in Charleston, SC, based on a note found inside Samson’s car.

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

Samson’s hearing is set for 9:15 a.m.