A Marine, who is a Tennessee native, is stabbed and killed while stationed in Hawaii

Sgt. William M. Brown died during an incident in Waikiki, Hawaii, Oct. 21.



Brown, 23, a Tennessee native, served as an 81 mm mortarmen, Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force based on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.



He joined 3rd Bn., 3rd Marines Nov. 17, 2012 and was promoted to his present rank Oct. 1, 2017.



"Sergeant Brown was a beloved member of 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines who had been with the unit for five years. He had qualities we value in our Marine non-commissioned officers. His death is tragic and the battalion joins his family in grief,” said Lt. Col. Steven Eastin, battalion commander, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines. “He will always be loved and remembered.”



His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.



His death is currently under investigation by the Honolulu Police Department. Please contact the HPD for questions regarding their investigation. Local units are cooperating with the civilian law enforcement investigation.