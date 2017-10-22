Driver airlifted to hospital following I-75 crash

A driver is recovering in the hospital following a crash on I-75 in Whitfield County on Sunday.

The Georgia State Patrol said a red Ford F-150 was traveling north on the interstate around mile marker 331 after 4:00 p.m. when the driver drifted off the road and hit a guard rail.

State troopers said the driver jerked the wheel to the right causing the truck to spin around and then rollover several times. The truck hit several trees.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unclear.