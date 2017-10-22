Succop's kick in OT gives Titans ugly 12-9 win over Browns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Succop's kick in OT gives Titans ugly 12-9 win over Browns

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ryan Succop's fourth field goal - a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime - extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win on Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns, who also lost durable Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas with an injury.

Succop's clutch kick enabled the Titans (4-3) to get their second win in six days. Succop made five field goals in Monday night's win over Indianapolis. The Browns tried to ice Succop with a timeout, but his kick sailed through the uprights and the kicker was mobbed by teammates.

Browns rookie Zane Gonzalez forced overtime by kicking a season-long 54-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie it 9-9.

The Browns (0-7) committed 12 penalties and dropped to 1-22 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson. Their troubles worsened as Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, missed his first play in 11 seasons.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.