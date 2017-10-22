Watch: Julio Jones uses Super Bowl as motivation in new Bose com - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Watch: Julio Jones uses Super Bowl as motivation in new Bose commercial

Posted: Updated:

First Matt. Now Julio.

Just a couple of days before the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LI, Bose released a new ad featuring Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

In the ad, Jones is watching the Super Bowl while running on the treadmill. He increases his speed as he watches the Falcons' eventual collapse. It then transitions into Jones continuing to work out. The ad is advertising new wireless headphones.

It's similar to quarterback Matt Ryan's Gatorade commercial that recreated the moment Ryan was walking off the field in the Super Bowl before showing him working out. The ad says the key to victory is defeat.

Read: Why Matt Ryan agreed to recreate Super Bowl loss in Gatorade commercial

Here's the new ad:

11Alive contributed to this story

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.