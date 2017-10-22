Foo Fighters postpone Kentucky show at last minute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Foo Fighters postponed a concert in Kentucky, hours before the band was expected to take the stage, because of an unspecified family emergency.

The band's public relations firm said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the concert at Lexington's Rupp Arena, which was scheduled for later that night, will now take place on May 1.

No further details were given about the family emergency.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 show will be honored at the May 1 show. Fans can also opt to receive a refund.

The Grammy-winning rock band has been on tour to support its new album, "Concrete and Gold." It is scheduled to play in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

