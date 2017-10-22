Foo Fighters postpone Kentucky show at last minute - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Foo Fighters postpone Kentucky show at last minute

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Foo Fighters postponed a concert in Kentucky, hours before the band was expected to take the stage, because of an unspecified family emergency.

The band's public relations firm said in a news release Saturday afternoon that the concert at Lexington's Rupp Arena, which was scheduled for later that night, will now take place on May 1.

No further details were given about the family emergency.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 show will be honored at the May 1 show. Fans can also opt to receive a refund.

The Grammy-winning rock band has been on tour to support its new album, "Concrete and Gold." It is scheduled to play in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.