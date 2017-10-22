Copy-Knoxville Police: Derailment sends cars into building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Knoxville, sending rail cars carrying shipping containers off the tracks, with some of them plowing into buildings. No one was injured.

The News-Sentinel in Knoxville reported police tweeted that 50 cars derailed, and at least two buildings were damaged. Firefighters at the scene were looking for potential hazards.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Southern told the newspaper 10 cars derailed at around 10:15 p.m. EDT Saturday, noting that it appears shipping containers on the train fell off as the rail cars left the tracks.

A police dispatcher said cargo from the derailed train was also off the tracks, but she had no information on the type of cargo.

