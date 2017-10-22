Fashion show benefits children needing facial surgeries

A fashion show is raising money to fund facial surgeries for children.

Love Without Reason is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit working to end human trafficking. The Shine fashion show and celebrity walk off was held at the Chattanooga Choo-Choo.

Channel 3 reporter, Taneisha Cordell was featured on the runway Saturday tonight.

Proceeds from the show will fund facial surgeries for children in Zimbabwe and India. Organizers say they're at high risk of being sold into trafficking networks.

"To get back to Zimbabwe we have more children that we need to do and we need to do follow ups. We not only do the clef lip but we also fix the palette so they will be able to talk and live a normal life. So we want to get back there in February and we need the funds to do that," Marilyn Medley, Director of Development.

Love Without Reason is trying to raise $20,000 from the fashion show.