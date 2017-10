A fire destroyed a home in Dayton on Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Adam McRorie with the Dayton Fire Department said the fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. on Railroad Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames. It's considered a total loss.

McRorie said no one was home at the time. It's unclear what started the fire.

McRorie said the Red Cross is helping the people who live at the home.