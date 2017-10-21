UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish large house fire in Dunlap - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish large house fire in Dunlap

By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Dunlap Fire Department Photo Credit: Dunlap Fire Department
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

Several firefighters from across the Tennessee Valley battled a large house fire in Dunlap on Saturday.

Dunlap Fire Chief Norman Hatfield told Channel 3 it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Spring Street and Cherry Street. That's across from the courthouse.

Hatfield said the fire accidentally sparked from a brush pile. That spread to an outbuilding, car port, and the home.

Firefighters said the home is more than 100 years old and has been renovated over the years. He said the fire was difficult to find and extinguish.

Hatfield said the owner did have a burn permit.

No one was hurt, but first responders treated two firefighters for heat exhaustion.

