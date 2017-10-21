Two children hit by truck on Knoxville street by suspected DUI d - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two children hit by truck on Knoxville street by suspected DUI driver

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) -

Knoxville police arrested a suspected DUI driver after two 10-year-old children were found hurt on the side of the road after being hit by a vehicle.

Officers said they found a Ford F-150 had struck the two children off Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street Saturday morning around 8:43. The driver claimed he wasn't sure how the incident happened and police arrested him under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Both children were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No information is available on their condition but police said they were stable.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victims.

WBIR contributed to this story

