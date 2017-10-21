CPD investigating shooting that injured one person

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person, Friday night.

The call came in around 7:37 p.m. to the 2000 block of South Willow Street. Officers were called to a local hospital after a person showed up with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim, identified as as 42-year-old Travis Caslin, has non-life threatening injuries.

Caslin told police he was walking along South Willow Street, when he was shot by an unknown party from a passing vehicle.

Police say Caslin was unable to provide a suspect or suspect vehicle description and police say they were unable to find a crime scene.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525. Stay with Channel 3 for more information as this story develops.