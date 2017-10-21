CPD investigating shooting that injured one person

A Georgia state lawmaker and wife of former U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price asked during a legislative committee meeting about the possibility of quarantining people with HIV.More
A Georgia state lawmaker and wife of former U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price asked during a legislative committee meeting about the possibility of quarantining people with HIV.More
U.S. regulators have approved a new, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles, which is caused by the chickenpox virus.More
U.S. regulators have approved a new, more effective vaccine to prevent painful shingles, which is caused by the chickenpox virus.More