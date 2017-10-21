UPDATE: Teen arrested; connected to Cleveland shooting

UPDATE: Cleveland police arrested 14-year-old J. Tyler Teague at a home.

He has been charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

PREVIOUS STORY Police are searching for 14 year old boy they believe was involved in a shooting Saturday morning. It happened at the housing authority complex on Elrod Place in Cleveland.

Police are looking for Jesus Tyler Teague and are warning the public that he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Sandra Cranmore called police Saturday after hearing loud noises coming from the apartment above her.

"It was noisier than an airport," explained Cranmore, "It was people that sounded like they were going through the walls, through the floor."

When Cleveland Police arrived, they found a teenager who had been shot multiple times. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital and has not been identified yet.

"It kinda scared me," Cranmore said, "That bullet could've come through the floor."

Officials quickly identified 14-year-old Teague as the suspect.

It was a name Cranmore, and many other neighbors, know all too well. Cranmore said she's lived in the complex for 7 years, and said since new neighbors moved in a few months ago the apartment above her always has visitors. She's said she's called the police about it multiple times.

"It was nice here until they moved in," she urged.

She said Teague has been hanging around for a few months.

"I used to come sit out on the porch and enjoy it, but the last time I was sitting on my porch he threw a cigarette at me and almost hit me with it," Cranmore recalled.

Cranmore hopes Teague is found and not allowed back.

"I'm praying that they get rid of him," Cranmore said.

Cleveland police said Teague has multiple other charges and is listed as a runaway.

Now he will face attempted murder charges for the shooting, according to officers.

