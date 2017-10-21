Cleveland Police searching for teen wanted in connection to earl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Police searching for teen wanted in connection to early morning shooting

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person, early Saturday. The victim was taken to Erlanger by Life Force, his condition is stable at this time. 

Officials say the call came in around 6 a.m. to 1200 block of Elrod Place SE in reference to a domestic disturbance/shooting.

Police on scene found one male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police have identified the suspect as 14-year-old Jesus Tyler Teague. Investigators say he is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Teague was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. He is also wanted on other charges and has been listed as a runaway. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Teague, may leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox or if you have contact with him, please immediately call Bradley County 911 at 423-476-7511 or 911. 

