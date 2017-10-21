Search crews find missing man on Aetna Mountain

Area search and rescue crews combed the woods for hours looking for a man who was reported missing, Saturday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, went missing on Aetna Mountain around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said two men went four wheeling, when one person was separated from the group.

He was found walking out of the woods around 7:00 a.m.

Chattanooga police and firefighters, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies and EMA, Marion County EMA, and the STARS teams all assisted in the search.

