Search crews find missing man on Aetna Mountain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Search crews find missing man on Aetna Mountain

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect

Area search and rescue crews combed the woods for hours looking for a man who was reported missing, Saturday morning.

The man, who has not been identified, went missing on Aetna Mountain around 1:30 a.m. 

Officials said two men went four wheeling, when one person was separated from the group. 

He was found walking out of the woods around 7:00 a.m.

Chattanooga police and firefighters, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies and EMA, Marion County EMA, and the STARS teams all assisted in the search.

Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more.              

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.