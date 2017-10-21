Cleveland races past region rival Ooltewah 42-7

Cleveland raced right past region rival Ooltewah 42-7 Friday night.

The Blue Raiders had five different players score touchdowns, including two straight scores from senior Keegan Jones to give them a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Cleveland junior quarterback Kellye Cawood was practically perfect from the pocket, completing 14 of 15 and throwing for over 300 yards in the air and two touchdowns.

With the win, Cleveland now takes sole possession of third place in Region 2-AAAAAA, moving to 6-3 overall. Ooltewah now falls to 4-5 overall and will fight for the fourth place spot in league next week in their game against Heritage.