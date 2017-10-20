Grundy HS football returns to the field in front of home crowd

Regardless of the scoreboard, the Grundy County football team took a moral victory Friday night.

The team played in front of a home crowd on senior night; six football players were honored along with several other athletes from the high school's fall sports teams.

Senior night presentation underway at Grundy Co HS ahead of tonight's game. Congrats to the seniors! @WRCB pic.twitter.com/fekajrcvVv — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 20, 2017

It was the team's first game in two weeks after attempted aggravated rape charges came to light.

It's been a really hard two weeks for the Grundy County High School community. The spotlight shined on the team for the wrong reasons, but Friday night parents, students and community members said they focused on positivity while cheering on the Yellow Jackets on the field.

"Everybody has to pull together and support your local teams. Having a vendetta isn't going to get you anywhere," said resident Frank Rollins.

Rollins was at Friday night's game to walk his grandson, who is a cheerleader for the high school, onto the field for senior night.

The team walked on the field at the start of the game showing a sign of unity by interlocking arms. Rollins says that's exactly what the team needs.

The Yellow Jackets take the field tonight interlocking arms. Fans clap as they walk out. Game has now started @WRCB pic.twitter.com/0aAqBidH9J — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 21, 2017

"It hadn't killed the morale of anybody and that's the good thing you just kind of got to take it and strive to go on let nature take it's course and it didn't affect the other players where they can't get out here and play their hearts out," said Rollins. "It doesn't matter if you lose; It's how you play the game. Don't walk off mad or stomping your feet. Leave with head held high."

The team will finish up their regular season next week at Smith County.