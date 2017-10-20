Falcons WR Sanu, DE Upshaw expected to play against Patriots - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Falcons WR Sanu, DE Upshaw expected to play against Patriots

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - After being limited by injuries in practice earlier in the week, Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and defensive end Courtney Upshaw are expected to play against the Patriots.

Sanu missed last week's loss to Miami with a hamstring injury. Upshaw has missed three games with ankle/knee injuries. Coach Dan Quinn says the two will have no limitations in Sunday night's game.

Quinn said Friday the only player who will be held out due to an injury is backup linebacker Jordan Tripp (concussion).

The return of Sanu, Atlanta's No. 2 receiver behind Julio Jones, is important to an Atlanta offense that has been held below 20 points in two straight losses.

Linebacker Deion Jones (quadriceps) and defensive end Takk McKinley (shoulder) also are expected to play.

