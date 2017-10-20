Dade County chase ends with crash on Highway 11

A police chase in Dade County Friday afternoon ended with a crash that sent two suspects to a hospital.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 11.

Chad Payne, spokesman for the Dade County Sheriff's Office, says deputies were recovering a stolen vehicle on Creek Road when the suspects passed the scene.

A deputy attempted to stop the two females in the suspect vehicle, but the suspects would not stop, leading the deputy on a chase.

Payne says the suspects ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 11 and Sarah Chapel Road while trying to make a turn. That's when the suspects hit a truck and ended up down an embankment.

Payne says both suspects were trapped in the car and after a lengthy extrication, the driver was flown to Erlanger while the other female suspect was taken by an ambulance.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Payne says after further investigation, deputies learned that the car the suspects crashed was also stolen.

Charges are pending against both suspects and Payne says warrants will be obtained.

