Tennessee Rewards Schools named: several from Tennessee Valley

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen has announced Tennessee’s 2017 Reward schools, which include the top 5 percent of schools for academic achievement and the top 5 percent for student growth. The 169 schools span 60 districts across Tennessee. Of the 2017 Reward schools, 59 are being recognized for performance, 85 are recognized for progress, and 25 schools are Reward schools both for performance and progress. The complete list of Reward schools is posted on the...More
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is calling for a special hearing on the state's testing issues. Nearly 10,000 TNReady tests were incorrectly scored.More
In his fourth month on the job, Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson hasn't even had time to visit all 75 schools. However, he's been busy listening and learning, and in his first State of the Schools report, he told county PTA members he likes what he sees.More
