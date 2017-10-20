VIDEO: White House press secretary reads letter to president from Dalton 7-year-old

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads the letter from Mackenzie Koger during the Oct. 19 press briefing. Photo courtesy of the White House.

A Dalton 7-year-old received the surprise of a lifetime when a letter she wrote to President Donald Trump was read during the White House press briefing on Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter written by Mackenzie Koger.

After reading the letter, Sanders invited Mackenzie to the White House for a personal tour from the press secretary during her school's spring break. Sanders also said that President Trump would love to meet the 7-year-old if he's in town during the visit.

Mackenzie's mother, Laura Koger, is sitting down with Channel 3's Kasey Freeman to talk more about her daughter's letter to the president.

Hear more from the Koger family coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.