Racers get unwelcome break with too-short Milwaukee Marathon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Racers get unwelcome break with too-short Milwaukee Marathon

Posted: Updated:

The organizers of Milwaukee's marathon got the distance of the course wrong — for the second year in a row. 

The PNC Milwaukee Marathon on Sunday turned out to be 4,200 feet — or about eight-tenths of a mile — short. That came after last year's race was measured too long, with runners going at least a half-mile too far. 

READ MORE | 7 Bridges Half and Full Marathon miscalculated by 0.6 miles

Joe Zimmerman, president of race owner ROC Productions, emailed participants to say organizers "deeply regret this human error." 

Runners are often hoping to qualify for prestigious marathons such as Boston's, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that many runners became alarmed when their tracking devices showed the distance was short. 

Organizers last year adjusted race times downward for runners who ran too far, but Boston Marathon organizers didn't accept them.

NBC Chicago contributed to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.