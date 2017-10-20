Racers get unwelcome break with too-short Milwaukee Marathon

The organizers of Milwaukee's marathon got the distance of the course wrong — for the second year in a row.

The PNC Milwaukee Marathon on Sunday turned out to be 4,200 feet — or about eight-tenths of a mile — short. That came after last year's race was measured too long, with runners going at least a half-mile too far.

Joe Zimmerman, president of race owner ROC Productions, emailed participants to say organizers "deeply regret this human error."

Runners are often hoping to qualify for prestigious marathons such as Boston's, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that many runners became alarmed when their tracking devices showed the distance was short.

Organizers last year adjusted race times downward for runners who ran too far, but Boston Marathon organizers didn't accept them.