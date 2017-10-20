Road closures for Dalton's "Red Carpet Marathon"

If your plans Saturday include being in Dalton, a heads up, there will be a lot of road closures to make way for the "Red Carpet Half Marathon".

The race includes a half marathon, 5K, and 2K.

Roads and lanes around the course will be closed beginning around 7:45 A.M. and they will remain closed until the last runner is past which could be after noon.

Dalton Police will be on hand to direct traffic around the race route, they suggest drivers find alternate routes.

Here is a list of the roads affected by the race.

King Street – closed but voters will need to park at the parking deck

– closed but voters will need to park at the parking deck Selvidge Street – closed from the entrance to BB&T to Crawford Street until 1:00 PM

– closed from the entrance to BB&T to Crawford Street until 1:00 PM Pentz Street – closed from King Street to Crawford Street all day. Closed from Emery Street to Morris Street during the 2k.

– closed from King Street to Crawford Street all day. Closed from Emery Street to Morris Street during the 2k. Hamilton Street – closed from Hawthorne Street to Franklin Street (until last runner of 5k passes, then closed at Emery Street on the south end)

– closed from Hawthorne Street to Franklin Street (until last runner of 5k passes, then closed at Emery Street on the south end) Franklin Street – closed until the last 5k runner exits onto Thornton Avenue.

– closed until the last 5k runner exits onto Thornton Avenue. Thornton Avenue – outside southbound lane closed from Walnut Avenue to Waugh Street

– outside southbound lane closed from Walnut Avenue to Waugh Street Waugh Street – outside eastbound lane closed from Jones Street to Thornton Avenue.

– outside eastbound lane closed from Jones Street to Thornton Avenue. Jones Street – closed from Waugh Street to Crawford Street

– closed from Waugh Street to Crawford Street Crawford Street – closed from Cappes Street to Valley Drive

– closed from Cappes Street to Valley Drive Ridge Street – Closed from Murray Hill to Crawford Street

– Closed from Murray Hill to Crawford Street Lewell Street – entrances to the east side of the cemetery at Cuyler Street and Gen Thomas Drive closed during the half-marathon

– entrances to the east side of the cemetery at Cuyler Street and Gen Thomas Drive closed during the half-marathon Emery Street – Closed at Tibbs Road and closed from Lewell Street to Thornton Avenue during the 5K and half marathon. Westbound lane closed from Hamilton Street to Pentz Street for 2K.

– Closed at Tibbs Road and closed from Lewell Street to Thornton Avenue during the 5K and half marathon. Westbound lane closed from Hamilton Street to Pentz Street for 2K. Miller Street – Closed from Franklin Street to Emery Street

– Closed from Franklin Street to Emery Street Valley Drive – closed from Franklin Avenue to Crawford Street

– closed from Franklin Avenue to Crawford Street Cuyler Street – closed between Thornton Avenue and Valley Drive

– closed between Thornton Avenue and Valley Drive Walnut Aveune – outside, westbound lane closed from Thornton Avenue to Tibbs Road

– outside, westbound lane closed from Thornton Avenue to Tibbs Road Tibbs Road – closed between Walnut Avenue and Shugart Road

– closed between Walnut Avenue and Shugart Road Maple Way/Ella Ln – closed

– closed Woodvalley Drive / Woodvalley Court – closed

– closed Shugart Road – outside northbound lane closed

– outside northbound lane closed Chattanooga Road – outside eastbound lane closed from Shugart Road to Old Chattanooga Road

– outside eastbound lane closed from Shugart Road to Old Chattanooga Road Old Chattanooga Road – closed until the last half marathon runner is clear

– closed until the last half marathon runner is clear Thornton Avenue – partial southbound lane closed (6 feet from curb) from Old Chattanooga Road to Trammel Street

– partial southbound lane closed (6 feet from curb) from Old Chattanooga Road to Trammel Street Thornton Avenue – southbound lane closed from Trammel Street to Hawthorne Street

– southbound lane closed from Trammel Street to Hawthorne Street Hamilton Street – access lane beside the Waugh Street Bridge closed

– access lane beside the Waugh Street Bridge closed Morris Street– closed from Thornton Avenue to Hamilton Street

For more information on the Red Carpet Half Marathon, visit the event's website.