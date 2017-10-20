TBI warns public about fentanyl found in cocaine

The TBI is issuing a public safety warning for the entire state.

Officials said several samples of cocaine submitted to their Middle and East Tennessee labs tested positive for fentanyl. This is the first time this has happened.

In some cases, fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Assistant Director T.J. Jordan explained why the agency is sounding the alarm.

"This submission however changes the game. It proves a serious risk now that also applies to recreational drugs beyond opioids. To be blunt, what you might buy and use, thinking it's a good time could cost you your life," Jordan said.

The TBI continues to an increase in the number of cases dealing with fentanyl.

Those struggling with addition are urged to contact the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

