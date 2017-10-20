Georgia woman charged with more than 50 counts of identity theft

Calhoun Police have charged a 54-year-old woman with more than fifty counts of identity fraud.

Officials say Deborah Busby of Fairmount, GA used her position at Mohawk Industries to convert funds for her own use.

Detectives began a four-month-long investigation into Busby after employees discovered discrepancies in several Mohawk accounts.

Officials say they examined several hundred documents and interviewed numerous parties before determining that Busby has acted alone in the thefts.

“It is alleged that Busby had taken approximately $766,000.00 over a three-year span, and used the money to pay personal bills, take lavish vacations and purchase various items for personal use," said Captain Tony Pyle.

Busby was arrested and charged with 51 counts of financial transaction card fraud and 41 counts of identity fraud.