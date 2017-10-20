Georgia woman charged with more than 50 counts of identity theft

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has two suspects in custody following an early morning police chase.More
The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has two suspects in custody following an early morning police chase.More
Calhoun Police have charged a 54-year-old woman with more than fifty counts of identity fraud.More
Calhoun Police have charged a 54-year-old woman with more than fifty counts of identity fraud.More
The University of Tennessee's "Pride of the Southland Marching Band will be in Chattanooga Friday.More
The University of Tennessee's "Pride of the Southland Marching Band will be in Chattanooga Friday.More