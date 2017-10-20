No one injured in early morning fire on Chambliss Street

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire in North Chattanooga early Friday morning.

Officials say the fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. on the 300 block of Chambliss Street.

Upon arrival, officials say light smoke was showing from the quadplex.

Battalion Chief Chris Warren said the fire appeared to have started on the backside of the apartments.

Chief Warren said a neighbor was attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose when firefighters arrived on the scene, but the fire continued to spread.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out, and were able to contain the damage to one apartment unit.

Officials say no one appeared to be home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on the dollar loss of the home.

Chief Warren said the cause of the fire is being ruled as accidental, most likely from a malfunction with the heating/air conditioning unit.