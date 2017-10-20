Shaw expands in Meigs County; adds 75 new jobs

Flooring manufacturer Shaw Industries will invest $42 million dollars and create 75 new jobs in Meigs County to upgrade their yarn facility.

Shaw will modernize the existing facility, expanding capabilities that will allow the company to use both nylon and polyester fiber at the Meigs County plant. Shaw’s Decatur facility supplies yarn for the company’s carpet manufacturing locations.



Currently, the plant employs approximately 370 people in Meigs County. Shaw operates five facilities in Tennessee, employing more than 650 Tennesseans statewide.

“Shaw is the largest employer in Meigs County and we’re proud of its continued investment in our community,” Meigs County Mayor Bill James said.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Those interested in the new jobs can apply online .

Shaw will also host a job fair on November 9, 2017 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Cleveland Family YMCA in Cleveland.