Man suspected in domestic shooting arrested in Monteagle

By WRCB Staff
MONTEAGLE, TN (WRCB) -

U.S. Marshals, THP and Monteagle Police arrested a man for a shooting earlier in October.

Michael Godsby, 44, was arrested about 3:30pm Thursday at a home in Monteagle, and charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon with a weapon charge and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.  

Police say Godsby has been on the run since the shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Godsby is now in the Marion County Jail.

