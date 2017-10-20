Man suspected in domestic shooting arrested in Monteagle

U.S. Marshals, THP and Monteagle Police arrested a man for a shooting earlier in October.

Michael Godsby, 44, was arrested about 3:30pm Thursday at a home in Monteagle, and charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon with a weapon charge and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Police say Godsby has been on the run since the shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Godsby is now in the Marion County Jail.