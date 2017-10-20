Emails: Protests spur college officials to talk with players

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Some college and university officials are having talks with student-athletes and consulting each other amid concerns that demonstrations over racial injustice like the ones roiling pro sports will spread to college athletics.

That's what athletic officials from several schools say in emails made public Thursday, as a Georgia university deals with fallout after five black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a September football game.

Kennesaw State University athletic officials sought advice from their counterparts at schools including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke University and Purdue University.

The responses they got back - released in response to an open records request - offer a glimpse at what's happening in college athletic programs trying to strike a balance between supporting free expression and offending fans and donors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.