UT's Pride of the Southland Marching Band to be in Chattanooga today

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

The University of Tennessee's "Pride of the Southland" Marching Band will be in Chattanooga Friday.

The band is stopping on its way to Alabama for the UT game Saturday.

Due to construction at the usual location, Miller Park, the free event will be held at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

The performance begins at noon.
 

