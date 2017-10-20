$120m GM settlement aids Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A $120 million settlement between General Motors and 49 states and Washington, D.C. will bring more than $1 million apiece to Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.

State attorneys general said Tennessee will receive $2.1 million, while Kentucky and West Virginia will receive $1.3 million each.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office says the settlement concludes a multistate investigation into GM's failure to disclose known safety defects in multiple vehicle models and years.

Slatery's office says GM issued seven 2014 vehicle recalls for ignition switch and key rotation issues, affecting 9 million-plus U.S. vehicles. The defective switch could change positions and turn off power steering, power brakes and air bag deployment.

The states alleged certain GM employees knew as early as 2004 the switch could turn off air bag deployment.

