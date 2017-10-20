Early morning police chase ends in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning police chase ends in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has two suspects in custody following an early morning police chase. 

Officials say the chase started on Highway 71 and went through Catoosa County. The crash eventually ended near Tunnel Hill, GA.

There are no details yet on what charges the suspects will face, or if anyone was injured in the chase. 

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

