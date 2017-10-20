UPDATE: Police fire shots during early morning police chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police fire shots during early morning police chase

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Varnell Police Chief Lyle Grant says one of his officers involved in an early morning police chase used his service weapon.

The suspects have been identified, Grants says, and he requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation handle the investigation.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has two suspects in custody following an early morning police chase. 

Officials say the chase started on Highway 71 and went through Catoosa County. The chase eventually ended near Tunnel Hill, GA.

There are no details yet on what charges the suspects will face, or if anyone was injured in the chase. 

