10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IMPACTING THE POCKETBOOK

After approving the president's $4 trillion budget plan, GOP senators begin efforts to enact the first tax overhaul in three decades by the end of the year.

2. CHIEF OF STAFF SHIELDS COMMANDER IN CHIEF

John Kelly speaks about the reality and pain of war sacrifice, praising those who serve and summoning the 2010 death of his own son to defend President Donald Trump against accusations of insensitive outreach to a grieving military family.

3. WHAT VIEW FROM ABOVE REVEALS OF SYRIAN CITY

Drone footage from Raqqa shows bombed-out shells of buildings and heaps of concrete slabs lying piled on streets littered with destroyed cars. Entire neighborhoods are seen turned to rubble, with little sign of civilian life.

4. WORSE THAN WAR AND VIOLENCE

Environmental pollution was the cause of one in six premature deaths in the world in 2015 - about 9 million - a new major study says.

5. MILLIONS AND MILLIONS

The number of U.S. adults without health insurance is up nearly 3.5 million this year, as rising premiums and political turmoil over "Obamacare" undermine coverage gains that drove the nation's uninsured rate to a historic low.

6. POTUS 44 BACK IN SPOTLIGHT

Former President Obama says Democrats should reject politics of "division" and "fear" as he drums up support for the party's gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey.

7. THE SHOW MUST GO ON

Some survivors are ready for closure, but feel engulfed by anxiety and security fears as they attend a country music concert benefiting victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

8. READYING FOR SEPARATION

Prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, which must be completed by Oct. 28, are being built at a construction site in San Diego, just a few steps from homes in Tijuana, Mexico.

9. WON'T MARGARINE DO?

French pastries, and butter, have become so popular abroad that the increased demand has caused a mini shortage of the dairy product in French supermarkets.

10. DODGERS CRUSH CUBS

Enrique Hernandez hits three home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 to reach the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.