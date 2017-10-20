Bright fall day ahead

Good Morning,

The end of the work week is shaping up to be fabulous. Watch for steam fog this morning over bodies of water near the Chickamauga Lake and the Nickajack. Winds are very light today under 5 mph from the northeast.

It will be slightly cooler this morning, with some locations in the upper 30s for the morning commute including Altamont and Murphy. Jackets, of course, needed again over the next several mornings. Expect plenty of sun today and for Saturday morning. Clouds will be increasing during the day Saturday, and Sunday looks to bring more cloud cover before showers return late Sunday early Monday morning. Overall the weekend looks splendid to head to the Bass Pro Shop Halloween event, or head to Athens to Mayfield Farms. For Monday morning, the timing looks to begin about 3am-4am in southwest Tennessee Valley lifting northward during the day and becoming widespread. Heavy rain looks possible on Monday from 3pm-9pm. At this time, rain amounts of 1" to 3" look likely.

Due to the heavy rain potential Monday, we'll need to watch for the possibility of Flash Flooding by Monday night. Due to lack of ingredients, organized storms do not look likely at this time.

Next Tuesday morning will bring showers still for those east of I-75 until about 10am. It looks mostly dry next week with temperatures slightly below normal for the third week of October.

Get the new and improved WRCB Weather app for your Android or iOS device .

TODAY