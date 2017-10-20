2017 Week 10: Murray County High School

The release of new Star Wars movies means today's high school students can be just as excited about the legacy music as we were for the original tunes! That is what is going on, this year, in Murray County, GA. The Marching Indians are playing home and away games and two contests, Director Cliff Higgins tells us he had no problem selling them on John Williams themes. It is all in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise.

The Marching Indians number about 65, this season. Higgins says that number is a little down, but they are growing. He adds, there are a number of younger students in the group, so that means lots of experienced marching teachers as they progress. They are definitely excited in Chatsworth! Band camp was great, they remember. The last two weeks of July were a little warm, but they did some great work from 8-to-5 and got that show on the field.

If you would like to support the Marching Indians, Mr. Higgins says they are always selling something, and they run a concession stand at the home games. That is very important for the program because funds raised go right into instrument repair, music, travel, and feeding kids when they need to do that on the road. If you would like to help, get in touch with him through Murray County High School. Also, look them up on Facebook. Just search 'Murray County Marching Indians' and, Higgins says, they would appreciate all the support and kind words they can get!

Thanks to the students from Murray County for being our Friday Night Football Band of the Week! Have a listen to their War Chant!