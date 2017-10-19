Traffic alerts for Oct 20-22

Traffic Alerts for Oct. 20-22nd, 2017:

Riverfront Parkway: The Chattanooga Department of Transportation will be restriping Riverfront Parkway to improve safety for all people traveling through the corridor and increase the number of available street parking spots. The curb lanes from Martin Luther King Blvd. to the Olgiati Bridge will be converted to parking with a bicycle facility. Vehicle access to all driveways and street crossings will not be affected. Work should be completed by the end of October and the left lanes will remain open through the project.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017:

UT Pride of the Southland Band Rally: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed past the entrance to the skate park to W. 19th St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Pride of the Southland Band Rally which takes place every year as the band makes their way to the football game between UT and University of Alabama.

Startup Week Parade: The westbound lane of East 11th St. will be closed between Market St. and Columbia St. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. for the Startup Week Parade lineup. The parade will proceed north on Market St. from E. 11th St. to E. 8th St. with police escorts stopping traffic as the parade moves through town. The parade will disperse on Cherry St. at the Best Town (FOR)ever event.

Best Town (FOR)Ever: Cherry St. will be closed between past the UNUM parking lot on 7th and 8th St., as well as 7th St. between Cherry St. and Market St., from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. for the RiverRocks Finale Event - Best Town (FOR)Ever. Come listen to live music, climb a wall, explore the dome, ride in a tethered hot air balloon and more.

Saturday, October 21st

Second Annual Tennessee / Alabama BBQ Cookout: Crutchfield St. will be closed between Wheeler Ave. and Glass St., as well as Taylor St. and Davenport St. from Cheek St. to Crutchfield St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for this community cookout.

Blocktoberfest: North Tuxedo Ave. will be closed between Brainerd Rd. and Manor Rd. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this community block party.

Sunday, October 22nd

Komen Race for the Cure: The following closures will begin at 1 p.m., and end at 4 p.m., on Sunday, October 22nd: E. 5th St. from E. 3rd St. to Vine St., Vine St. from Douglas St. to Palmetto St., Collins St. and Hampton St. from E. 3rd St. to E. 5th St., Palmetto St. from E. 3rd St. to McCallie Ave., Fortwood Pl. from Oak St. to McCallie Ave., Fortwood St. from Palmetto St. to Wiehl St., with one westbound lane of traffic closed on McCallie Ave. The Susan G. Komen Foundation will host the 18th annual race in and around UTC campus this year.

Chattanooga Market 2017: Oktoberfest is back! Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 22nd. Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors.