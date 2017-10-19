Hamilton Co. school board approves new building plan to repair schools

The Hamilton County school board unexpectedly approved a new building plan Thursday night.

It outlines how the district's schools will be repaired.

The school district was granted $100 million for repairs last month.

Some parents are not happy with the school board’s plans to fix their children's schools.

The plan details a new building for Harrison Elementary School and East Hamilton Middle School, building additions at Snow Hill Elementary, and renovations at Howard Middle School.

Tyner Middle will merge with a renovated Tyner High School, allowing CSLA to move into the Tyner Middle School building where renovations will be made as well.

Here's some examples of a new renovated CSLA: @WRCB pic.twitter.com/HRd0UehAhq — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 19, 2017

But some Tyner parents say they feel like they were blindsided.

“It was under the table; another backdoor deal with the government and with the school board,” says Stephen West.

Stephen West is a proud Tyner alum. his daughter graduated from the school a few years ago and his son is a sophomore. He is aware the building is in desperate need of repair, but he says he had no idea the school board was considering merging the high school with Tyner Middle.

“I would have liked to see them before they voted, just to listen to our concerns and they didn't want to do that,” says West.

Tyner parent Cheril Wilson agrees. She says she has safety concerns.

“Nobody let us know, so everybody found out through the newspaper article,” says Cheril Wilson. “You have kids in the six grade; they’re still babies and I understand they might be on one side or another but they're going to meet up eventually. So parents are worried about their safety. Their concern wasn't with the Tyner parents and the Tyner students. It was more of how it was going to affect CSLA and I have nothing against CSLA, but that was their main focus."

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson helped present the district's building plan before it was approved.

Feedback from the board's community survey (launched late last month) now being discussed @WRCB pic.twitter.com/3K5YbFx97m — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 19, 2017

Dr. Johnson says the community's input helped solidify the plan, which will cost $125-million. By focusing on renovations rather than building new schools, he says the district will avoid a cost of $66.5-million.

Johnson explained how another deal was worked out between the county to eventually allocate another $10-million for repairs in addition to the $100-million.

“What we tried to do is take what we have and try to get us to a place where we can begin to get in front of some of our deferred maintenance issues and begin to plan for the long term," said Johsnon. "We took that opportunity to get 10 more million dollars. We feel very strongly that we're able to cover the rest in our fund balance."

Board Chairman Steve Highlander says he was not expecting the board to vote on the building plan.

Board member Karitsa Jones explained this was the first in-depth discussion they've had about the deferred maintenance as a group.

"This information that were talking about today is the first time that we've all been together to talk about this. no one hid anything from anybody," said Jones.

"We looked at the board & community priorities. We propose to build a new Harrison Elem., renovate Howard, move Tyner Middle to HS" @WRCB pic.twitter.com/dpus0hRHoi — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) October 19, 2017

Several board members are Tyner graduates and addressed parents like West and Wilson. However, West says he does not think they understand how this move will impact Tyner.

“We put more time in that school than they ever have put in that school, but they want to say, ‘oh yeah we care about the school’ as all of those graduates said,” West says. “How many of those graduates that have left there and came back over there and put some work into that school? None of them.”

Dr. Johnson says this plan will take several years. Right now, all of the renovations are set to start in December of this year.

Dr. Johnson says he does plan to meet with the community to discuss the plan further.