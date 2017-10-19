RECALL: Wind up toy

A choking hazard has prompted the recall of more than half a million wind-up musical toys under multiple brand names.

The recall issued by "Kids Preferred" involves wind-up musical plush toys under four brand names: Carter's, Child of Mine, Guess How Much I Love You and Just One You.

The firm has received six reports of the metal wind-up handle detaching from the toy.

No injuries have been reported.

These toys were sold at Carter's, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through this past August.

Consumers can contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.

Kids Preferred can be reached toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. To 5 p.m. Et Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on "product safety" for more information.