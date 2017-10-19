Group calls for better safety on Hamilton County school buses

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.
David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.More>>
Jim Hammond announced Thursday that he will seek re-election for his third term as Hamilton County Sheriff.More
Jim Hammond announced Thursday that he will seek re-election for his third term as Hamilton County Sheriff.More
Many construction projects are underway to improve roads in the Tennessee Valley but many people say that work is causing damage to their cars.More
Many construction projects are underway to improve roads in the Tennessee Valley but many people say that work is causing damage to their cars.More
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is calling for a special hearing on the state's testing issues. Nearly 10,000 TNReady tests were incorrectly scored.More
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is calling for a special hearing on the state's testing issues. Nearly 10,000 TNReady tests were incorrectly scored.More