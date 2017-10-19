Whitfield Co. deputies arrest suspected 61-year-old bank robber

Mugshot of James Crick provided by the Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office.

Officers have arrested a man they say robbed a bank in Whitfield County Thursday.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. at Wells Fargo on Cleveland Highway.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old James Crick pulled out a handgun and started waving it around at bank employees and customers.

No one was hurt.

Crick got away with some cash but was arrested a short time after the robbery on Highway 286.

Crick is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and twelve counts of Aggravated Assault. The twelve counts of aggravated assault are for pointing the firearm at each customer inside the bank as well as an employee.

The Sheriff's Office is assisting the FBI with the investigation.

