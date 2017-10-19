3-D mammograms credited with saving more lives

This is the time of the year when women are reminded to get their mammogram.

Channel 3 spoke with Nancy Brinker, Founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Beth Battaglino, CEO of Healthy Women.

Battaglino says, "Mammograms are our best defense in fighting breast cancer, so ladies do not put off getting your mammogram."

About one in eight women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it's found and treated early.

We stopped by the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center of Excellence where Dr. Jessie Varnell says technology like the 3-D mammogram is making a difference and saving lives.

Dr. Varnell says, "The new technology allows us to take X-rays at multiple levels through the breast with 3-D. I get an image every millimeter through the breast."

Dr. Varnell says this should be used on women who have dense breasts. She showed us how they were able to catch something earlier with the 3-D image.

Dr. Varnell says, "You can see this area here and then another one up higher you can tell on other images."

Dr. Varnell says she was able to magnify the image and see a mast that was hiding, something that most likely would not have been caught with a traditional 2-D mammogram.

Dr. Varnell says, "You lose all that in all the tissue here."

Younger women tend to face more aggressive breast cancers and African-American women are more likely to die from breast cancer.

Brinker says, "I've been around for a long time and I can tell you this is a much better procedure, much more accurate and at the end of the day it's going to be an important tool in preventing late stage growth of breast cancer."

