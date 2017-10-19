Rossville burglary victim catches suspects on camera - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rossville burglary victim catches suspects on camera

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with catching two burglary suspects who were caught on camera by one of their victims.

The burglary happened on Gilbert Street in Rossville on October 15.

The victim had surveillance cameras around his home that captured clear photos of the suspects.

The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect has been identified as Travis Wayne Westbrooks and several felony warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Investigators still need help with identifying the woman who was with Westbrooks on that day. The woman has blonde hair and distinctive tattoo of a flower on her left arm.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Dewayne Steele at 706-638-1909 ext 1240.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.