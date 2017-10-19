Rossville burglary victim catches suspects on camera

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with catching two burglary suspects who were caught on camera by one of their victims.

The burglary happened on Gilbert Street in Rossville on October 15.

The victim had surveillance cameras around his home that captured clear photos of the suspects.

The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect has been identified as Travis Wayne Westbrooks and several felony warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Investigators still need help with identifying the woman who was with Westbrooks on that day. The woman has blonde hair and distinctive tattoo of a flower on her left arm.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Dewayne Steele at 706-638-1909 ext 1240.

