Crews working to clean up honey spilled from tractor-trailer crash

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

A tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of honey crashed Thursday morning, leaving a sticky situation for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Sweet call. Truck & trailer w/barrels of honey went off road on I-24 near Rossville Blvd. Driver not injured. Cleanup underway. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/8xTWo8pBvw — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) October 19, 2017

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the driver was traveling on I-24 East when he ran off the road near the Rossville Boulevard exit.

Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

Four hours after the crash, crews are still working to clean up the barrels of honey that spilled onto Cannon Avenue near Dobbs Branch.

Sticky SitRep #2: The scene, at 2700 Cannon Ave, is near Dobbs Branch. An environmental firm is working to clean up the site. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/mwovX7ANsR — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) October 19, 2017

Garner says an environmental firm handling the cleanup.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.