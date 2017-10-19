Crews working to clean up honey spilled from tractor-trailer cra - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crews working to clean up honey spilled from tractor-trailer crash

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
A tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of honey crashed Thursday morning, leaving a sticky situation for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the driver was traveling on I-24 East when he ran off the road near the Rossville Boulevard exit.

Thankfully, the driver was not injured.

Four hours after the crash, crews are still working to clean up the barrels of honey that spilled onto Cannon Avenue near Dobbs Branch.

Garner says an environmental firm handling the cleanup.

