Tire flies off truck, striking and killing Georgia motorist

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ( WXIA ) - A person is dead after being struck by a tire on GA 400 this morning. The incident happened a little before 8:00 a.m. at Northridge Rd.

According to Sandy Springs police, a truck was heading northbound when one of its rear tires flew off, across the median and hit a car traveling southbound.

The female driver of the car was struck and killed on the scene, according to Sgt. Sam Worsham with Sandy Springs Police.

"[The tire] ended up coming down and hitting the driver's side of the windshield," Worsham said. "No other vehicle was involved. It was just the tire striking the vehicle. That amount of energy just crushed the roof line as well as the windshield of the car."

Worsham said flying debris happens more often than people notice.

"It was one of those wrong place wrong time kind of accidents," Worsham said. "Literally a one mile an hour difference here and then could have completely changed the outcome of this crash."

Worsham said police need to notify next of kin before releasing the name of the driver.

"We’re going to look at the equipment on the truck if the wheel was properly or improperly mounted. We will do a full investigation on this incident," Worsham said.