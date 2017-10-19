Church treasurer who stole $415K files for bankruptcy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Church treasurer who stole $415K files for bankruptcy

Constantine D. Christodoulou Constantine D. Christodoulou

KNOXVILLE (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty last year to stealing more than $415,000 from the church where he served as treasurer has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Constantine D. Christodoulou says he owes $618,702 in debts, doesn't own a home, takes in $2,000 a month and pays out $1,917 from that sum. His attorney, Lynn Tarpy, is asking he be allowed to keep his $8,277 in assets.

Christodoulou was sentenced to a year in jail and probation and ordered to repay the church after he pleaded guilty to stealing from St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

He says he owes a bank $312,000 and Discover $20,000, in addition to the $224,675 he still owes St. George.

The law doesn't allow using bankruptcy to avoid paying restitution to the church.

