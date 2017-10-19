Dalton Catamounts set for big game vs Harrison High School on ESPN 2

The Dalton Catamount football team plays on the road against the Harrison Hoyas at 7:30pm tonight, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

It is not very often that a high school football team from this area gets the chance to play a game on an ESPN platform, and Dalton High School Head Football Coach Matt Land says his team acknowledges and relishes this special occasion.

"It's a game that for a bunch of 14, 15, 16, and 17 year-old boys, I don't know many that get this opportunity... To play on national television, ESPN, it's really a great opportunity, but even more so to be playing for the region championship against arguably the best player in the country."

That player is Harrison Hoyas quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is the nation's highest rated recruit in the Class of 2018 (per 247 Sports), and is committed to play for the Georgia Bulldogs next year.

Land talked about the difficulties of slowing down Justin Fields, "He has a tremendous amount of poise and character, all of those intangibles that us coaches want, he's got. Then you add on the fact that he's 6ft, 3in, 225 pounds, and has a laser arm... that's where it starts getting a little complicated."

GAME INFORMATION:

When: Tonight, 7:30pm ET

Where: Harrison High School, Kennesaw, GA

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: WYYU 104.5 FM (Dalton, GA)

Notes: