'Murder insurance' or protection in self-defense cases?

By Associated Press

By LISA MARIE PANE
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The National Rifle Association has launched a new insurance program for people who shoot someone. And it's stirring criticism from gun-control advocates who say it could foster more violence and give gun owners a false sense of security to shoot first and ask questions later.

The NRA's insurance, called "Carry Guard," offers coverage for civil and criminal costs associated with shootings that are described as happening in self-defense. A new gun-control group called Guns Down is urging the two insurance companies that back the policies to drop out.

They've launched an ad campaign to draw attention to the insurance. It features a video message from Sybrina Fulton. She's the mother of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teen shot and killed in 2012 by a neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman.

